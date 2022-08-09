Sony Bravia Master Series A95K OLED TV Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Sony has launched the Sony Bravia Master Series A95K OLED TV in India. this new TV sports a 65-inch display. The TV is equipped with XR Cognitive processor which is claimed to offer depth, contrast, and vivid colours. Furthermore, the TV offers features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support, an IMAX Enhanced feature, and a Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED TV: Price & Availability

The Bravia XR-65A95K is priced at Rs. 3,69,990 in India. It will be available from 8th August onwards via Sony offline and online stores.

Sony Bravia XR-65A95K Specifications, Features

The Sony Bravia A95K OLED TV (XR-65A95K) comes with a 65-inch QD-OLED display that has a 3,840×2,160 pixel resolution. The display panel on the TV supports HDR10 content, variable refresh rate, and Dolby Vision. Furthermore, the TV has other features such as Auto mode, Dual database processing, XR OLED Motion, XR 4K Upscaling, Live Colour Technology, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, and Pixel Contrast Booster. As mentioned above, this new offering from Sony is equipped with an XR Cognitive Processor.

As far as other features are concerned, the TV has support for HDMI 2.1, 4K 120fps, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode. It also comes with BRAVIA XR technology and IMAX Enhanced modes for automatic adjustment and optimal picture settings. The TV also supports Google TV, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. On the software side of things, this new TV runs an Android TV operating system with a Google TV user interface. The TV supports voice search and is equipped with 16GB of internal storage.

The audio output on the Bravia A95K OLED TV is handled by two speakers and two subwoofers which offer a total of 60W output. Lastly, the A95K OLED offers a host of connectivity features such as dual-band Wi-Fi (ac), HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth v4.2, Ethernet port, built-in Chromecast, and a 3.5mm jack.