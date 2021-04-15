Sony Android Smart TV Launched In India: Check Specifications

New Delhi: Sony has launched a new 32-inch TV with high-end specifications and features in India. The Sony 32W830 comes with Android TV software, support for Google Assistant, and HDR support for HDR10 and HLG format. The 32-inch TV from Sony is also the most expensive for its size in the country.

Price And Availability

The Sony 32W830 Smart LED TV priced at Rs. 31,900. It will be available to buy across Sony’s distribution channels, including major online and offline retailers as well as exclusive stores at Sony Center, From 15 April.

Specifications And Features

The Sony 32W830 Smart LED TV runs an unspecified version of Android TV, like the rest of Sony’s smart TV range. There is also support for Google Assistant, through both a voice remote included with the TV, as well as through any linked smart speakers for hands-free controls. The TV has a display resolution of 1366×768 pixels, and also has Google Chromecast built-in for casting from compatible devices.

HDR support is also mentioned for the Sony 32W830, despite the fact that it is a 32-inch HD-ready television. The HDR10 and HLG formats are supported at the processing and compatibility level, but the screen will of course not be able to display output in these formats, similar to the Realme Smart TV which was launched in 2020. Up to a full-HD 60Hz signal is also supported on the TV.

There are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, 3.5mm audio output, and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless audio connectivity as well. HDMI ARC is supported, and the TV has a rated audio output of 20W from its stereo speaker system. There is 16GB of internal storage for apps and app data, and Sony’s X-Reality Pro picture processing technology.