Sonu Tyagi to Direct Music Video of International singer, composer Rajan Shah

Mumbai: Award-winning film director and writer Sonu Tyagi will soon direct the music video of US-based international singer and music director Rajan Shah. This Music Video will be filmed in India. To begin with, the music video of two songs of Rajan Shah will be produced in India. Sonu Tyagi is the founder of Approach Entertainment as well as a nonprofit spiritual organization, Go Spiritual India. Approach Entertainment is a Mumbai-based film production and celebrity management company with operations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Chandigarh & Dehradun. Before launching his own venture, he worked with leading advertising agencies and media organizations.

After graduating in psychology from MMH College, Ghaziabad, Tyagi earned his post-graduation degree in journalism and advertising management as well as in film production from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, New Delhi.

Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment have received Biz India 2010 Award from the World Confederation of Business and Service Excellence Award from the World Marketing Organization. World Confederation of Business & World Marketing Organization are the leading organization in the world recognizing business entities & entrepreneurs.

Rajan Shah is a US-based international singer and music director of Indian origin and he shall be shooting his music video in India for the first time. The music video of this Hindi song by Rajan Shah will be produced and directed by Sonu Tyagi. Sonu Tyagi has been the executive producer of many Bollywood films and has been directing and writing advertisement films, music videos, and short films for the past many years.

Along with this, he is also going to direct & produce a film and web series on the crime world of western Uttar Pradesh. It will be filmed next year mainly in the cities of Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh besides Uttarakhand. Along with this, he is also the Indian producer of a major OTT Hollywood film which is due to be filmed in India next year.

Sonu Tyagi and his film production and celebrity management company Approach Entertainment have a close-knit relationship in Bollywood and have worked with top Bollywood, sport, and various international celebrities. Celebrities that Approach Entertainment has worked with include Katrina Kaif, Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Tanushree Dutta, Neha Dhupia, Sonu Nigam, Mika, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Payal Rohatgi, Shweta Tiwari, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary amongst others.

Speaking with the media team of Approach Entertainment, Sonu Tyagi, director of Approach Entertainment told that during the lockdown he got a chance to listen to the music compositions of Rajan Shah. These tunes touched him to the core and he decided to bring Rajan Shah back to India and expose him to the Indian audience through his music videos.

Currently, Rajan Shah will be coming to India for the recording and music video of two songs “Firoji Saari” and “Jabse Tujhse”. However, Rajan has a collection of over a dozen songs ready in his songs bank and he wants to work on those songs later on!

It may be recalled that Sonu Tyagi is also associated with social work and spirituality and is the founder of the leading spiritual and social organization, Go Spiritual India. Go Spiritual India is a spiritual and social organization engaged in Spiritual awareness and philanthropic work, besides promoting Indian spirituality across this globe.

Go Spiritual India also works towards the eradication of hunger and engages in dedicated donations of food, warm clothes, and blankets during the winter season in North India for the underprivileged homeless people. This charitable work has been undertaken by Go Spiritual India on a consistent basis!

Approach Entertainment is an award-winning film production, celebrity management, advertising film production, film marketing, events, and entertainment marketing company with its head office in Mumbai and branches in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Goa, Chandigarh, and Dehradun. Approach Entertainment Group is also having a PR & Integrated Communications Agency, Approach Communications apart from a Bollywood Newswire, Approach Bollywood.

Go Spiritual India is a Charitable Spiritual organization working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Charity, Organic, Spiritual Tourism, Events, Media, Publications & Social Causes. Go Spiritual India is also having Go Spiritual India Online Magazine, Monthly Print Magazine & will also launch Go Spiritual India TV soon.