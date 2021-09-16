Day After Raids At Offices, IT Dept Reaches Sonu Sood’s Home

New Delhi: A day after raids at actor Sonu Sood’s several offices, Income Tax officials today arrived at his house in Mumbai this morning.

Earlier, the Tax officials on Wednesday spent several hours searching six locations linked to the actor.

According to sources, a recent deal between Sonu Sood’s company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner and the survey operation has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion on this deal.

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonu Sood arranged buses, trains and even flights to take hundreds of migrants to their home state. He stepped in even during the second wave earlier this year, organising oxygen for COVID patients.