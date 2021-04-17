Sonu Sood Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says His Mood And Spirit Are Super Positive

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took his social media handle to share the information.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, this is to inform you that i have tested positive this morning for covid -19 as a part of precautions i have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care, but don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember i’m always there for you all,” the actor posted on Twitter.

Sonu, who made headlines for his humanitarian work during the lockdown last year that helped saved several lives, urged people to come forward and help the needy. On Friday, he also expressed his helplessness over not being able to arrange hospital beds and medicines for COVID-infected patients across the country.