Sonu Sood Replaces Rannvijay Singha For MTV Roadies’ 18th Season 

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will host the 18th season of the adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies’. The actor has replaced Rannvijay Singha, who was synonymous with the show for the past 17 years.

Sharing his excitement about hosting MTV Roadies, Sonu Sood says, “MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition.”

Reportedly, the shoot will begin in the second week of February in South Africa and is expected to go live in March 2022 on MTV India.