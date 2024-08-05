Sonu Sood flaunts washboard abs in pic, leaves fans motivated to hit gym

Sonu Sood has always been admired not only for his acting prowess but also for his dedication to fitness. In his latest Instagram post, the actor showcased his impressive physique with a striking image of his abs. The photo, which captures Sood in peak form, quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans and fitness enthusiasts alike. A comment read, “Hats off”, another user called him a “legend” and many asked him to also reveal his diet and workout regime.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

</>

Sood’s chiselled abs and overall athletic build serve as a testament to his disciplined lifestyle. Previously, the actor revealed that he dedicates at least two hours of his day to fitness, which also includes running, cycling and other form of workouts.

At present, Sood is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Fateh’, which also marks the directorial debut of the actor-philanthropist. ‘Fateh’ explores real-life instances of cybercrime with a blend of action. Sood will be seen sharing the screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Promising to elevate Indian action cinema, ‘Fateh’ boasts breathtaking action sequences choreographed by Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. The film will be released on Jan 10, 2025.