Sonu Nigam And Family Test Positive For COVID-19 

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam and his family have tested positive for Covid-19. Sonu took to his social media handle to share the news.

Sharing a video He had captioned the clip, “I tested Covid +. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog.”

In the video, he shared that even after testing several times his Covid tests were positive but his symptoms are mild and he doesn’t feel ill. “I feel we will have to live with it. Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat, or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am not dying,” he said. He went on to sing a bit and claimed that since he could sing well, he was alright.

Meanwhile, other than Sonu Nigam, many other celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19 including Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya, Prem Chopra and his wife, Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee Parekh and son Sufi, Arjun Bijlani, his mother, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Delnaaz Irani, Drashti Dhami, Sumona Chakravarti and others.