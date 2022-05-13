Sonos Ray Budget Soundbar Launched With Dolby Digital Support: Details Here

New Delhi: Sonos Ray launched the latest budget-friendly soundbar. The American audio brand offers the soundbar with touch controls along with support for Apple AirPlay 2. The Sonos Ray can be connected to a TV or laptop via an optical cable and offers support for Dolby Digital audio. It is compatible with the Sonos app that lets users adjust the Sonos Ray’s bass directly from their mobile phone.

Sonos Ray price, availability

The new Sonos Ray priceed at $279 (roughly Rs. 21,600) in the US. The soundbar comes in Black and White colour options and is currently available for pre-reservations in the US via the company website, with its deliveries starting from June 7. Details about the launch of the Sonos Ray in Indian and other global markets have not been announced yet.

Sonos Ray Specifications, Features

In terms of specification, the Sonos’ new soundbar features two mid-woofers, four Class-D digital amplifiers and two tweeters to ensure bass and create a high-frequency response. The Sonos Ray features capacitive touch controls on the body for play, pause, adjust volume, skip and replay. It is powered by a quad-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. In addition, the soundbar sports LED indicators for connection and mute status.

Additionally, it can be connected to the Sonos app which is available at Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store To modify bass, treble and loudness and use other services. It offers Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n connectivity and allows users to stream audio from platforms such as Spotify Connect, and Amazon Music. It can be connected to a TV or PC via the optical cable included in the box.

Apple users can use AirPlay 2 on the Sonos Ray to connect with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac over Wi-Fi. Also, it can work with TV remote through its IR receiver.

Moreover, the freshly launched soundbar is capable of decoding stereo PCM, Dolby Digital v5.1 and DTS Digital Surround. The device supports the company’s TruePlay tuning feature that optimizes the sound based on the surroundings with the help of the iOS device’s microphone.

In addition, it supports the Night Sound feature which reduces the intensity of loud noises while increasing the level of quieter sounds. Users can group the device with other Sonos speakers for multi-room playback. The soundbar measures 71x559x95mm and weighs 1.95kg.