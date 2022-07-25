Sonnalli Seygall Shares Her Favourite Face Yoga Poses: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Actor and fitness enthusiast Sonnalli Seygall is quite active on social media. Her Instagram feed is peppered with posts about core workouts, yoga, and the like.

The actor took to Instagram and shared some of her favourite yoga asanas.

Take A look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (@sonnalliseygall)

</>

In the video, the actor suggested and even demonstrated a few face yoga asanas. In the first one, she moved her face up and down, stating that it can help reduce double chin and one can repeat it as many times as they want. In the next asana, she tilted and stretched her neck sideways, saying that it “reduces necklines and firms those sides of the face”.

The actor then tried another pose wherein she held air in her mouth for three seconds, on each side alternately. She suggested that the pose can be repeated at least four to five times. “It is great for slimming your face and cheeks,” she said.

Calling the next pose, ‘funny’ she stretched her lips and rolled her tongue side to side and then up and down, slowly. This pose is great to lift cheeks and reduce jowls, she said in the video. She then opened her mouth wide while stretching her neck upwards and then bringing it back. “This pose tones your full face and neck,” she said. Then, she made a pout while squinting. She added that the pose removes all facial tension and keeps a person young.

“Always end your face yoga with firm massage and use knuckles to put pressure on lymphatic points and sculpt your face.”