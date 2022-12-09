Sonnalli Seygall Drops The ‘Best Pose For Building Self-Esteem And Confidence’

New Delhi: Sonnalli Seygall is one of the fittest actresses in the entertainment industry. She never fails to motivate her fans and followers. From advice on keeping fit physically with the right lifestyle habits to the myriad benefits of varied yoga poses and exercises, the actor never misses a chance to motivate everyone in their respective journey toward achieving optimum health.

In keeping with the same, she recently took to Instagram to share a beneficial yoga asana that, she said, can help in “building self-esteem and confidence”.

Sharing a video of her performing this pose, Sonnalli said that it “is one of the best poses to build confidence and self-esteem”.

Virbhadra Asana or Warrior pose 2 is one of the best poses to build confidence and self-esteem. Every yoga pose has physical & mental benefits. Most of us focus on the physical part of the yog, often forgetting the mental and emotional abundance the asanas bring us. The listing below some benefits of this pose-

Mental benefits –

Boosts confidence Increases self-esteem Builds courage

Physical benefits-