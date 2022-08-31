Paola Maino
Sonia Gandhi’s Mother Paola Maino Passed Away Last Week In Italy

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Paola Maino, passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday, August 27. The funeral took place on Tuesday, August 30, informed party communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet on Wednesday.

Several leaders took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the Congress chief after senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted about the news.

Sonia Gandhi went abroad last week to meet her ailing mother. She is also slated to undergo medical checkups and treatment. Her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have accompanied her.

