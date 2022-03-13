Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will continue to lead the party until the election for the post of Congress president is held, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided on Sunday.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that was held to review the poll debacle in five states concluded in Delhi on Sunday. After the meeting, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Congress interim president Sonia will lead us & will take future steps. We all have faith in her leadership.”

Kharge’s statement came after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi said that if the party workers want then She, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is ready to resign. Kharge’s views were echoed by Venugopal as well who said that CWC has unanimously reaffirmed faith in the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

After the meeting, an official statement by the CWC said, “The recent Assembly election results of five states are a cause of serious concern for the Indian National Congress. The party accepts that due to shortcomings in our strategy, we could not effectively expose the misrule of BJP State Governments in four States and overcome the anti-incumbency in the State of Punjab in the short time after effecting a change of leadership.”

Congress lost the five assembly elections recently with bagging only 2 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 of 117 in Punjab, 18 of 70 in Uttarakhand, 12 of 20 in Goa, and six of 60 seats in Manipur.

Despite the loss in the five states, CWC’s statement asserted that Congress is the hope of millions of people in the country and thanked the party workers and leaders who worked in these five states.