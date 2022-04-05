Sonia Gandhi to chair the party’s parliamentary meeting today

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to chair the party’s parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, a Congress functionary said on Monday, as Opposition protests over rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities continued in Parliament.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to speak in the Lok Sabha on the fuel price hike, the functionary added.

Ahead of the Congress Parliamentary Panel (CPP) meeting, Sonia Gandhi interacted with Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha and asked them to continue to protest over the continuing surge in fuel prices.

According to two leaders familiar with the matter, the meeting also decided that Congress would continue to press for parliamentary scrutiny of the Criminal Procedure (identification) Bill in Parliament, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday.