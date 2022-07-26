Sonia Gandhi to Appear Before ED for 2nd Round of Questioning Today

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi will join the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe in connection with National Herald case at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

On July 21, she was questioned for hours by the ED at its Delhi headquarters.

Sonia Gandhi was initially summoned to appear again on July 25 but it was changed to July 26 at her request.

On Tuesday, she will be questioned by a team led by Additional Director Monika Sharma.

On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.