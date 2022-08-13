Sonia Gandhi
National

Sonia Gandhi Tests COVID Positive For Second Time In Three Months

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last three months.

“Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol,”  tweeted senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday.

Gandhi had tested positive for the coronavirus in June as well and had sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it for questioning in a money-laundering case.

She was then admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi owing to Covid-related issues.

