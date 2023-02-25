Sonia Gandhi hints at retirement from politics; says ‘My innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Raipur: Former Congress President and Member of Parliament (MP) from Raebareli Sonia Gandhi hints at retirement from politics. She said, “innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra” describing it as a “turning point” for Congress.

Sonia Gandhi was addressing the Congress’s 85th plenary session for the party’s three-day brainstorming conclave in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Congress is expected to take important decisions related to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the plenary session.

She said, “What gratifies me most, is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra has come as a turning point. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance and equality.”

She continued to congratulate Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra’s success along with the party workers who worked for the Yatra. Sonia Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that “the BJP-RSS regime has relentlessly captured and subverted every single institution.”

She alleged, “It (BJP-RSS) ruthlessly silenced any voice of opposition. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few chosen businessmen at the expense of all others. And most distressingly, it fuels the fires of fear and hatred against fellow Indians.”