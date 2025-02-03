BJP MPs have moved a privilege motion against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her “poor thing” remark about President Droupadi Murmu.

The remark was made during President Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31.

BJP MPs, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki, met Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and sought disciplinary action against Gandhi, claiming her remarks lowered the dignity of the President’s office.

In a video clip, Sonia Gandhi was heard saying that the President was getting very tired and could hardly speak

The MPs alleged that Gandhi’s statement reflected an elitist and anti-tribal mindset.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticized Gandhi’s comment, stating it insulted tribal communities.

The Congress party defended Sonia Gandhi, saying her comment was twisted by the BJP.