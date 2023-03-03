Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital Due To Fever

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here due to fever and reportedly her condition is stable, according to a health bulletin issued by the hospital.

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, “on account of fever”.

“Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable,” the bulletin added.