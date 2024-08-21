Song Joong Ki And Chun Woo Hee Confirmed To Star In New K-Drama

Seoul: Production company HighZium Studio announced that Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee have been confirmed to star as the leads in the upcoming drama “MY YOUTH” (working title).

“MY YOUTH” is a romance drama that follows Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who begins to live an ordinary life later than most people, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disrupt her first love’s tranquility for her own success. The story unfolds as these two characters, who once supported each other through the darkest times of their lives, reunite after more than 10 years and start to create new beautiful moments together.

Song Joong Ki takes on the role of Sunwoo Hae, a novelist and florist who has just escaped a chaotic life and started a new chapter. Sunwoo Hae was once a child actor who shone brightly in his era, but due to the greed of adults, he lost his light and was forgotten by the public. One day, Sung Je Yeon, who holds a key to his past, appears, reminding him of the reasons for living that he had forgotten.

Chun Woo Hee plays Sung Je Yeon, a team leader at Feel Entertainment, who is driven solely by the pursuit of success. Sung Je Yeon grew up in a wealthy family without any worries, but after her family’s sudden downfall, she now lives more intensely than anyone else. In her quest to achieve her goals, Sung Je Yeon seeks out Sunwoo Hae and disrupts his peace. However, as she spends more time with him, Sung Je Yeon finds her pure past self and undergoes a transformation.

“MY YOUTH” will be penned by scriptwriter Park Si Hyun of the hit JTBC drama “Run On” and will be produced by HighZium Studio and director Lee Sang Yeop, who helmed the “Yumi’s Cells” series, “Familiar Wife,” and “Shopaholic Louis.” The drama is slated to premiere in 2025.