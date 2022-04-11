Sonepur Sizzles At 42.3 Degree C, No Relief Likely In Next 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: Scorching heat wave swept most parts of Odisha on Monday. Sonepur turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 42.3 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said that the maximum temperature is likely be more than 40 degree Celsius and likely to be above normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during next 3 days

Besides, the IMD has also predicted rain and thunderstorm activities in several parts of the state in the coming days.

Weather Forecast: Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.04.2022)

Light rain/ thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Mayurbhanj.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.04.2022)

Light rain/ thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.04.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, , Nuapada, Bolangir, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.04.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput.