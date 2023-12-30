Sonepur-Khambeswarpalli Section Of Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Project Commissioned

Bhubaneswar: The newly-laid Broad Gauge Rail Line of 10.50 km between Sonepur and Khambeswarpalli of Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project has been completed and commissioned.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspected this newly laid Rail Line on 29th December 2023 and gave his sanction for the commissioning of the section.

CRS has inspected the safety parameters of the newly laid Railway Track, Signalling System, and Bridges and declared a 10.50 km line fit for the ongoing 301 km Khurda Road-Balangir Rail line project.

A team of senior Railway officials from East Coast Railway assisted CRS during the inspection.

Altogether, 152.805 kms of rail line work has been commissioned out of 301 km. The Railways has been constructing the line from both sides, i.e., from Khurda Road and Balangir for early completion of the project.

East Coast Railway is committed to developing Railway infrastructure in the region and working dedicatedly to complete the project at the earliest.

Prime Minister had earlier dedicated two sections of the line from Balangir up to Jhartarbha.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw consistently monitors the progress of this project in Odisha and the ministry has given priority to the early completion of the Khurda Road Balangir Rail Line project.

East Coast Railway General Manager Manoj Sharma reviewed the status of the ongoing works and instructed concerned officials to speed up the work and complete the remaining portion within the timeline set by the Railway Board.