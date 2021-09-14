Sonepur Addl Dist Medical Officer Lands In Vigilance Net For Taking Bribe

Sonepur: An Additional District Medical Officer of Sonepur has been arrested by vigilance on charges of demanding and accepting bribe on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Nabakishore Behera and arrested for demanding bribe of Rs 16,000 from a complainant for an extension of contractual engagement with higher pay.

Acting on a plaint, a trap was laid on and the accused was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance. The vigilance sleuths caught him red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000. The bribe amount recovered from him has been seized.

Later, the Sambalpur vigilance has registered a case under U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment)Act,2018 and an investigation is in progress.

Simultaneous raids have also been conducted on the properties of Dr. Behera at three places in Sonepur and Kandhamal.