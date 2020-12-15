Sonepur: 2 Killed, 3 Critical In Collision Between Two Bikes

Sonepur: A man and his daughter were killed while three others sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between two vehicles on NH-57 near Chepopali in the district today.

The deceased persons have been identified as Gopal Mishra (43), and his 9-year-old daughter Sushree Priyadarshini Mishra.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Gopal along with his daughter and wife Kalyani was returning from Tarabha. Meanwhile, Gopal lost control over the wheels and collided with another bike. Following this, Gopal and his daughter died on the spot while his wife along with two others sustained critical injuries.

They were rescued and rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

While Kalyani was admitted to Sonepur hospital. The other two motorcyclists Manoranjan Mishra (32) and Manbhanjan Mishra (30) were shifted to Burla medical as their health condition deteriorated.