Sonepur: 2 killed, 13 injured in road mishap

Sonepur: In a fateful incident, two persons were killed and 13 were injured in a road mishap near Badkarle village under Rampur PS in Dunguripali block of Sonepur district.

According to sources, the vehicle, carrying the marriage party, got into the accident when the driver lost control over the vehicle and subsequently hit a roadside tree near Badkarle village.

Getting information, police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

While two people succumbed to their injuries, 13 others were said to be critically injured.