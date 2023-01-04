Sonam Kapoor’s Husband Anand Ahuja Drops Sweet Moment With Son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja In Unseen Video

New Delhi: Businessman Anand Ahuja shared pictures and videos of actor-wife Sonam Kapoor and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja as well as father-in-law Anil Kapoor, mother-in-law Sunita Kapoor, brother-in-law Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and brother Anant Ahuja.

Anand also shared a couple of happy pictures with Sonam, Anil, and Anant from their recent new year’s vacation.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram, Anand wrote, “The past 10 days (handfolded and evil eye emojis)… Grateful and wish everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year.” He used ‘everyday phenomenal’ as the hashtag in the caption. Sunita dropped heart emojis on the post. Reacting to the post, one of Anand and Sonam’s fans wrote, “Vacation with family is always a blessing (red heart and hug emojis).” Another fan commented, “Beautiful pictures (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” A fan also wrote, “Lovely brother! Happy 2023!”

Take A Look:

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, on August 20, 2022.