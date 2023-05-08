Sonam Kapoor Wears Ivory Gown With An India Touch; Says ‘Namaste’ during King Charles’s Coronation Concert

London: Actress Sonam Kapoor took centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth.

The actor looked stunning in the classy Bardot gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead in collaboration. Sharing several pictures of herself on Instagram in her white dress, Sonam wrote, “Historic moments call for fashion moments. I’m honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I’m lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song ‘Higher Love’ accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra. For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle hosted a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world. The event was estimated to be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK.

She began her speech with ‘Namaste’. She was introduced as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. The ‘Khoobsurat’ actor emphasised the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance. She also elucidated upon the oneness that binds the diversity of the nation.

Sonam’s video was shared by her mother, Sunita Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, “So proud! Such an honour!” Sonam also replied back to her post saying ‘love you’ with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita)

