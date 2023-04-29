Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles III’s coronation concert

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor will reportedly perform at King Charles III’s coronation concert, to take place on May 7, 2023. As per media reports, the concert will include performances and appearances from several film and pop stars, including Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The other names include The Pussycat Dolls and Katy Perry.

Sonam Kapoor will ‘appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.’ For those unaware, Sonam lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu and visits India from time to time. This will be her first royal appearance.

Apart from them, Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville will host the proceedings, which are being produced by BBC Studios. Recently through a release, the royals revealed, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023.”

“The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” read Buckingham Palace’s release. The coronation is on May 6 and a concert will be organised for May 7.