Sonam Kapoor Stuns In A White Outfit On Her Birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood actress marks her 37th birthday today. On her birthday, Sonam took to Instagram to share her state of mind. Sharing a series of stunning photos in a pristine white outfit, Sonam revealed that this birthday she’s ‘choosing to dress’ how she feels despite the naysayers and haters.

Flaunting her baby bump, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I’m choosing to dress how I feel – Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful…Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity.”

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post below:

On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.