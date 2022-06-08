Sonam Kapoor Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Her New Post

New Delhi: Soon to be mommy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently enjoying her pregnancy journey. Being an avid social media user, Sonam never fails to treat her fans with beautiful glimpses of her pregnancy.

Prem Ratan Payo actress recently shared an adorable video of her and her husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing the video she wrote: “Back home.. birthday week starts!”

For the unversed, it was in March 2022 when Sonam Kapoor and her hubby, Anand Ahuja had confirmed that they were pregnant. The soon-to-be parents are super excited as they are all set to welcome their first child into their world. Sonam is currently in her last trimester and she is expecting her first child in August 2022. The couple has recently returned from their babymoon in Italy, which was all about breathtaking views and delectable cuisine.