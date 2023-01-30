Sonam Kapoor Reminisces Her Dating Days With Hubby Anand Ahuja; See Pic

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor shared an unseen picture with her husband Anand Ahuja from their early dating years. Sharing their photo on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “I miss you and I miss this. Love you @anandahuja can’t wait to be together.”

Take A Look:

Sonam and Anand Ahuja had dated for a couple of years before they got married in May 2018. The two welcomed their first child together, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August, last year.

On the work front, fans will see Sonam in the film, Blind. It is directed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, and Vinay Pathak, with Lillete Dubey in lead roles. The film will release on OTT platform this year.