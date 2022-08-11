Sonam Kapoor Nails Maternity Fashion In An Off-Shoulder Ensemble

New Delhi: Soon-to-be mommy Sonam Kapoor is one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. The actor introduced her to being pregnant earlier this yr, we couldn’t wait to search out what type of tips she had up her sleeve.

In the newest episode teaser of the celeb chat present Koffee with Karan dropped, we had been left speechless — as Sonam made a grand look with cousin Arjun Kapoor.

The mom-to-be aced maternity trend in a black off-shoulder velvet bodycon robe that featured a plunging neckline and dramatic puffed sleeves. Minimal make-up, matte lip shade, and a touch of highlighter and blush added the proper of entirety to her look. Nevertheless, it was her being pregnant glow that elevated the look many notches increased.

