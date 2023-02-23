Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In Spring-Ready Cotton Suits; See Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal in two simple ivory and blue embroidered suit. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share two selfies of her dressed in simple and classic ivory and blue embroidered suit sets.

Sonam had posted picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “‘She wore flowers in her hair and carried magic secrets in her eyes.’ Arundhati Roy #flowersofinstagram #letlifehappen #betherightkindofinfluencer #everydayphenomenal #madeinindia.”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

</>

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in Blind. The actor plays a blind police officer on the trail of a serial killer in the film. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film completed filming in 2021.