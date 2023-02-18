Sonam Kapoor Dazzles In Neon Shrug: Anand Ahuja Says, ‘Insane’ 

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor is one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. The actor keeps her fans updated on a regular basis with glimpses from her fashion photoshoots. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis.

Recently, Sonam shared a slew of pictures of herself looking stunning as ever. The actor made our Saturday better with the pictures of herself and lit up Instagram single-handedly. With the pictures, Sonam borrowed the lines of Czech novelist Franz Kafka and wrote, “I never wish to be easily defined. I’d rather float over other people’s minds as something strictly fluid and non-perceivable; more like a transparent, paradoxically iridescent creature rather than an actual person.”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

