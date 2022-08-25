Sonali Phogat’s Death: Goa Police Registers Murder Case

Panaji: Goa Police has registered a murder case in connection with the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

In the complaint, Sonali’s brother, Rinku Dhak, she had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death on August 23. He claimed that during the conversation Sonali had complained against her staff.

Rinku has accused Sonali’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his aide Sukhvinder.

Worth mentioning, the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning. While preliminary reports suggested that she died of a cardiac arrest, her family members suspect foul play.