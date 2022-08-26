Sonali Phogat Death: Two Aides Confess To Spiking Her Drink, Arrested

New Delhi: Sonali Phogat’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh have been arrested in connection with the death case of the former actress.

According to reports, the duo has reportedly confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat drink it.

Goa Inspector General Omvir Singh Bishnoi, addressing the media, said, “It was seen that one suspect gave her some substance forcefully. She was given some obnoxious chemical and after that, she was not in control.”

“At 4:30 am when she was not in control, the suspect took her to the toilet and there is no explanation of what they did for two hours. The duo are arrested. The FSL team will take them to various places. The duo will be produced in court soon. Seems to be that she died under the influence of this drug,” he said.

On the basis of the confession, both have been arrested.

Further investigation is underway. An expert of FSL has been called. For further interrogation, the accused will be sent with a team to various locations to get further evidence, the officer said.

Phogat, a former TikTok star and social media influencer, arrived in Goa along with Sagwan and Wasi on August 22 and checked into a hotel in Anjuna.

The next day she was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital. Initially, the doctors had said that she died of a suspected heart attack.