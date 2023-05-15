Sonakshi Sinha Looks Elegant In A Black Jumpsuit

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha who was recently seen playing a strong and bold sub-inspector in Prime Video crime mystery thriller series Dahaad, is always on the lookout for new ways to provide style inspiration.

In recent pics, Sonakshi looked fiery and elegant as she wore a black jumpsuit with long sleeves.

The actress shared pictures on her Instagram as she posed in front of a chopper.

Sonakshi’s outfit comes from the rack of designer Arjun Saluja.

Sonakshi accessorised the black dress with black oversized square sunglasses.

Sonakshi completed her look with a pair of glossed-leather ankle boots.

(Image source: Instagram/aslisona)