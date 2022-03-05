Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence on Her Viral Marriage Picture With Salman Khan

Mumbai: Recently, a photograph purporting to show actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha privately marrying went viral.

However, netizens quickly pointed out that the photo was definitely fake and that it had been highly photoshopped. Now, Sinha has reacted to the image by leaving a remark on the Instagram account that uploaded it.

The Rowdy Rathore fame mocked the entire scenario, calling those who believed the photo was ‘stupid.’

Reacting to the image, she said, “Are you so dumb that you can’t tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture.” She followed her post with three laughing emojis. In the photoshopped picture, Salman is seen putting a ring on Sonakshi’s finger.