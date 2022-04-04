Son, His Wife Attempts To Bury Woman Under Bricks In Jajpur

Jajpur: A man and his wife allegedly tried to bury the latter’s mother under bricks over a property dispute at Dattapur village under Mangalpur police limits of Jajpur district.

The victim has been identified as Makhi Behera of the village. She was abandoned by his four sons and daughters-in-law after her husband’s death and lives on the pity of others.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after a video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Reportedly, one of her sons, Raghunath Behera alias Chagulu and daughter-in-law Madhusmita Behera tried to bury her under bricks as she refused to transfer the ancestral property in their name.

Later Makhi was rescued by her youngest daughter-in-law and some villagers and admitted to Mangalpur Community Health Centre (CHC).

Following this, a complaint has been lodged at Mangalpur Police Station. Based on the complaint, police have initiated a probe into the matter.