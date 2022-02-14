Some Homemade Valentine’s Day Gifts They’re Sure to Love
Choose romantic or cutesy to express your love and affection with handmade Valentine's Day gifts this year.
Valentine’s Day Love Wall String Art
String art looks complicated, but it’s actually a fun project that comes together quickly (even with kids involved) and makes a great Valentine’s Day gift. Paint a piece of lightweight wood your desired color. Trace a heart shape using a pencil, and stencil the outline of the LOVE or another word of your choosing. Tap thin nails along the lines of the shape and word, spacing them about 1/2 inch apart. Loop a thin yarn or string from nail to nail, across, up and down, and side to side, until you achieve the desired look.
Handmade Bouquet Wraps
Dress up that bunch of grocery store blooms with a quick DIY wrap and our free printable tags. Your sweetie will love the handmade touch. This easy Valentine’s Day gift idea is perfect for last-minute giving.
DIY Envelope Clutch
A classic envelope clutch never goes out of style. We’ve given our DIY version a modern upgrade with colorful floral fabric and striped liner. Sew your own Valentine’s Day gift for her using just three fabric rectangles and our simple step-by-step instructions.
Painted Mason Jars
Pretty pink and sparkly Mason jars make gorgeous vases for your Valentine’s Day flower gift. To make, paint the outside of the jars with two coats of paint. We mixed several shades of pink with white to create a range of hues. For a touch of glam, mask the top of the jar with painter’s tape and cover the bottom with glitter spray paint.
Surprise-Inside Valentine
A sweet treat to go with it! We have the free pattern and instructions to create this fun Cupid-inspired card for a loved one. Fill the finished cards with a small treat or trinket.
Rope “Love” Art
Express your love for your special someone with a sweet sentiment made from rope. To make, douse thick natural fiber rope in a mix of 1-1/2 cups warm water, 1 cup flour, 1 cup cornstarch, 1 cup crafts glue, and 1 teaspoon salt. Shape the rope into a word and a frame, laying the design on a piece of plastic wrap. Use light-gauge wire to add stability and to form tight letter shapes. The letters should harden within 24 hours. When dry, tack the lettering on the wall, attaching decorative birds or other embellishments as desired.