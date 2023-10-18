Somalika Dash seeks stay on MLA Bijay Shankar’s marriage

Cuttack: Tirtol MLA Bijay Sankar Das’ former fiancée, Somalika Dash, has knocked on the doors of the Orissa High Court, seeking a stay on the marriage registration with another girl in the office of the district sub-registrar (DSR) in Cuttack.

Somalika who has brought a series of allegations including rape against him after he did not turn up for the marriage, also submitted an objection against the marriage application at the sub-registrar office.

As per reports, on September 21, 2023, Das applied for marriage registration allegedly skipping his previous commitment to marry Somalika, who had filed a case against him for sexual harassment. After the application, there is a one-month objection period during which anyone can raise concerns, subject to legal proceedings.