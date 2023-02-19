Somalika Dash Meets LoP Jaynarayan Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Somalika Dash, the controversial girl friend of BJD MLA Bijay Shankar Dash, on Sunday met Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra and requested him to raise the police inaction over her complaint against the Tirttol legislator.

Somalika said she was subjected to physical and sexual torture by the BJD MLA. She has registered case against the MLA at a local police station in Jagatsinghpur. However, police are yet to initiate action against the erring legislator as he belongs to the ruling party.

Police registered a case only after the High Court intervened in the matter. Even as 21 days have passed since the court ordered the police to act, no action has been taken yet, she said.

Perhaps, everyone in the BJD is clean, she said sarcastically. “I am running from pillar to post seeking justice. Police took nine months to register the FIR only after the High Court intervention,” she said.

Notably, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra is in the headlines by repeatedly raising the Naba Das murder issue. He is also in the eye of storm over his alleged misbehavior with a police IIC in Sambalpur during a protest rally of BJP led by him.

It is said the issue of Somalika added to Opposition party’s weapon which may help grilling the BJD government during the budget session of the Assembly.