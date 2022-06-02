Sologamy: Gujarat Woman Set To Marry Herself Because She Loves Herself

Vadodara: A 24-year-old Kshama Bindu, hailing from Vadodara in Gujarat is all set to tie the knot with herself, in what is called sologamy, on 11 June.

Sologamy is the act of marrying oneself and the growing relationship trend has seen more and more women in the U.K., Australia, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S., walk down the aisle by themselves to give themselves away to themselves.

The solo wedding, a first for India, will feature everything — from the ‘pheras’ and wedding vows to a Goa honeymoon, but won’t have a groom or ‘baraat’.

Speaking to The Times Of India, she said, “I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself.”

She added she read about it online extensively but failed to find any other instances of sologamy in the country. “Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country,” she was quoted as saying.

Calling it an “act of self-acceptance”, the bride-to-be said, “Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding.”

