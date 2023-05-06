Solid Waste Management in ULBs: Wall Painting for Active Community Participation

Bhubaneswar: Solid Waste Management (SWM) is one of the most important activities of a ULB, where public participation is key to the success of this activity. Participatory Community Monitoring and evaluation are extremely important for better Solid Waste Management. The Urban Local Body can never be successful in Solid Waste Management without active community participation

Considering these Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department G.Mathi Vathanan has envisaged some activities under community-based monitoring for better service delivery. In this connection, a set of activities have been proposed that aims at the empowerment of community and community level Institutions as well.

In order to empower the community for community-based monitoring regarding the collection of waste, display of information as a grievance redresses mechanism in the form of Wall Paintings would be done in each ward. The information will certainly empower Citizens to take part in the process for better Solid Waste Management.

It has been decided Wall Paintings at the Ward level and Empowering Swachh Sathis and Swachh Supervisors to facilitate Community based Monitoring. There will be 20 Wall Painting in Municipal Corporation, 15 by Municipalities and 10 by NACs in each ward.

According to Director Municipal Administration Sangramit Nayak SOP & suitable instructions has been issued by H&UD department, the entire wall Painting activity would be executed by Mission Shakti Groups as per the MUKTA guidelines. Work order may be placed to Mission Shakti Groups through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The fund may be placed to Mission Shakti Group with the detail mention of specifications and Timeline. In no case Tender will be floated for engagement of any contractor at any cost , DMA Sri Nayak informed.

Ward level meeting with the participation of various stakeholders such as Slum Dwellers Associations, Mission Shakti Group members, Resident Welfare Associations, Market Associations etc needs to be organised to sensitise them.

ULB has to submit the report of Wall Paintings every week (Monday of every week)to SBM, PMU Cell . Geo-tagged Photos along with the information to be shared in the Google sheet too. State PMU would monitor the progress of each ULB weekly. ULB has to submit Ward wise Wall Paintings photographs separately to the Department for reference and record as per the instructions issued from H&UD department . The progress in this regards is constantly being monitored by the department, said Binay Das Additional Secy H&UD.