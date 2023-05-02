Solar, Electric Boats In Chilika Soon

Tangi (Khurdha): The government has decided to operate solar and electric boats in Chilika lake to transport passengers. The first solar boat will run on a trial basis in next three months.

With the operation of this boat, the transportation cost will be reduced by Rs 7 lakh a year. If the trial is successful, solar boats will be operated on other waterways of the state also, officials said.

Local fishermen expressed happiness over the news. “This is definitely a welcome step. Everyone will be happy. After 19 long years, the Odisha boat rules will be changed. The new Boat Rules will come to force in two months. The rule will be made on the pattern of a central law,” said Mrityunjay Mallik, a local fisherman.

According to sources, emphasis will be laid on the use of technology along with safe travel on waterways. According to the new rules, one kind of boat will operate in water bodies across the state. The design of the boat has already been made. Trade with passengers will increase on the waterway with the operation of such boat, officials said.

Passenger boats will run in the sea, rivers and lakes. Discussions are underway on the new law involving boat owners, manufacturers, officials and policy makers.

In the recent past, officials of the fisheries department visited Chilika coastal villages and interacted with fishermen community. Machine boats will be removed from Chilika and solar/electric-powered boats will replace them.

Ornithologists, however, expressed doubts over the success of such project.