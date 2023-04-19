Solar eclipse 2023: Rare hybrid celestial event

New Delhi: Several parts of Earth are set to go into darkness as the Moon comes between Sun and Earth casting a giant shadow on the parts of the planet. The Solar Eclipse will occur on April 20 as the Sun, Moon, and Earth align together.

The solar eclipse on Thursday will be a hybrid as it will neither be a partial solar eclipse nor a total solar eclipse, instead, it will be a mix of the two. A solar eclipse happens once in 18 months in one part of the world or the other.

The Hybrid Solar Eclipse will occur on April 20 and will begin at 10:04 am and will reach its maximum point at 11:30 am. While the eclipse will last for over two hours, the totality, when the Sun is fully covered, will last for less than a minute.

These cities of the world will witness the hybrid solar eclipse:

* Amsterdam Island – French Southern Territories

* Port-aux-Francais – French Southern Territories, France

* Perth – Western Australia, Australia

* Jakarta – Jakarta Special Capital Region, Indonesia

* Makassar – South Sulawesi, Indonesia

* Dili – Timor-Leste

* Darwin – Northern Territory, Australia

* General Santos – Philippines

* Manokwari – West Papua, Indonesia

* Port Moresby – Papua New Guinea

* Ngerulmud – Palau

* Honiara – Solomon Islands

* Hagåtña – Guam

* Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands

* Baker Island – US Minor Outlying Islands

* Palikir – Pohnpei, Micronesia

* Funafuti – Tuvalu

* Yaren – Nauru

* Tarawa – Kiribati

* Majuro – Marshall Islands