Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Metro rail project has reached a significant milestone with soil testing currently underway at the Forest Park area. This crucial phase is part of the groundwork for the city’s ambitious metro system, which aims to enhance urban mobility and reduce traffic congestion.

The Bhubaneswar Metro, managed by the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will feature a 26.024 km elevated line connecting Trisulia Square to Biju Patnaik International Airport. The project, approved by the Odisha state government, is expected to cost approximately Rs. 5926.38 crore.

The soil testing at Forest Park is essential for assessing the ground conditions and ensuring the stability and safety of the metro’s infrastructure. This step will inform the design and construction of the metro line, which includes 20 elevated stations along its route.

With the foundation stone laid earlier this year, the Bhubaneswar Metro project is on track to become a transformative addition to the city’s public transportation network. The project is slated for completion within four years, promising a faster, more efficient commute for residents and visitors alike.