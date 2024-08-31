Sohum Shah’s Folklore Adventurous Tumbbad to Re-Release in Theatres on Sept 13

The cinematic masterpiece Tumbbad, which first graced screens in 2018, is set to make a grand return to theatres on September 13, 2024.

This re-release offers both fans and newcomers a fresh opportunity to immerse themselves in the chilling world of Tumbbad, a film that has earned widespread acclaim for its unique blend of horror and fantasy set in a fictional, mythological village.

The newly unveiled poster, shared by the makers on their official social media, captures the eerie atmosphere that Tumbbad is known for. It features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative. The haunting imagery of the poster, with the looming presence of a shadowy, supernatural figure in the background, underscores the terror that awaits them in their search for the hidden treasure. The tagline, “Experience in Cinemas 13th Sep 2024,” promises an unforgettable big-screen experience.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director, Tumbbad has been celebrated for its gripping storytelling, atmospheric cinematography, and groundbreaking production design. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The story follows Vinayak Rao’s descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Additionally, Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. It was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival, a testament to its international appeal and artistic achievement. Alongside Sohum Shah’s powerful performance, the film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar, who contribute to its eerie and compelling narrative.

As Tumbbad returns to theatres, this re-release is more than just a second chance to watch the film; it’s an invitation to rediscover the haunting world of greed, mythology, and horror that captivated audiences six years ago. The film will not be available on OTT platforms in 2024; therefore, the best opportunity to view it will be in theatres on September 13, 2024, which promises to be a must-watch event.