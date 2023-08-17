Sohum Shah Opens Up About Missing Father During National Award Win for Ship of Theseus!

Sohum Shah is one of the prolific names in the industry who has created a niche for himself in the audiences’ minds with exceptional performances in films and shows like Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad, Maharani, Talvar, and in recently released Dahaad.

The actor-producer continues to deliver powerful performances in his account and he is also the proud holder of the National Award which he was awarded for the Ship of Theseus in the category of Best Feature Film. In a recent interview with the leading digital portal, Sohum open up on missing his father during the National Award ceremony and also revealed the reaction of his proud mother.

Talking with a leading portal about his father’s view on his acting career, Sohum Shah said “Jab mujhe Ship Of Theseus ke liye National Award mila tha, mere father uske 3-4 months pahle chal base the. Par unhone jyada mujhe kabhi support nahi kia, jyada kabhi khilaaf nahi kia.. karna hai kar lo, par unka kabhi interest nahi tha ki main film line mein jaaun, par jab kisi government body se kuch milta tha to unhe bahut proud feel hota tha. Toh wo ek cheez main life main miss karta hun ki jab mujhe national award mila tab mere father hote the, toh unhe kaafi achha lagta tha aur wo main kaafi miss karta hoon. Aur baaki jaisi filmein main banata hun uske liye mere ghar walon se kabhi mujhe pyaar nahi mila.”

Further talking about his mother’s response to him receiving National Award, Sohum said, “Mummy bahut khush hui thi aur mummy gai thi mere saath jab mujhe National Award mila tha par us time maine mere father ko bahut miss kia tha, kyunki unke lie Oscar chota tha aur government se, sarkaar se mila award bada hota tha”

In today’s time, Sohum Shah is one prominent name in the industry who hails from the Sri Ganganagr city of Rajasthan and his journey has been an incredible one. Sohum made an impressive debut with Baabarr followed by this he appeared in Ship of Theseus, which got him critically-acclaim for his exceptional performance and also won him a National Award for the film, and in Talvar, Simran, Tumbaad, Bard of Blood, and Maharaani, and in the recently released series Dahaad, he wowed the fans and the audiences with his layered performance.

On the work front, Sohum will be serving the audience with ‘CrazXy’ made under his production house, Sohum Shah Films.