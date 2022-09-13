Soha Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra’s ‘Hush Hush’ Trailer Unveiled

New Delhi: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka have joined hands for the upcoming murder mystery Hush Hush. The seven-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on September 22, 2022.

Now, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original, Hush Hush and it is filled with mysteries, suspense, and drama.

Check out Hush Hush trailer:

The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of four friends- a powerful lobbyist Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), who find themselves hurtling down a rabbit hole of lies, deceit, and secrets after their privileged world turns dark and dangerous. However, their lives turn upside down when an intelligent cop Geeta (Karishma Tanna) sets out to unravel the mystery that also involves Ishi’s childhood friend Meera (Ayesha Jhulka).

The series is helmed by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra, who also double-hats as the Executive producer. Kopal Naithani serves as director for 2 episodes and one episode has been directed by Ashish Pandey.